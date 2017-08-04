Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $50k Worth Of Accessories From LI Friend’s Home

BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of accessories from a friend who let her live inside her Long Island home.
Police said 47-year-old Stacey Ribotsky had been staying with a friend on Lee Place in Bellmore since January.
Since then, she allegedly stole and pawned a number of designer handbags and jewelry.
“This is someone that the victim called a friend and trusted her enough to welcome her into her home. And this is what occurred,” Nassau County Police Det. Vincent Garcia said.
Ribotsky was charged with grand larceny.
Police believe she might have committed similar crimes in the past.
“In the past, she has been living with other friends and we’re asking them to check to see if they believe they’ve been victimized themselves,” Garcia said.