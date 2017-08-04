Jets Owner Woody Johnson Confirmed As Ambassador To UK

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The votes came as the Senate cleared the deck of dozens of nominees as it recessed for August.

Johnson, a businessman and philanthropist whose family founded the Johnson & Johnson corporation, was a major contributor to Trump’s campaign, served as vice chairman of Trump’s victory committee and was a member of his inaugural committee, to which he donated $1 million.

Johnson bought the Jets in 2000, but the franchise has had mixed results ever since and has failed to end its nearly half-century world-championship drought.

The move to appoint an NFL owner as an ambassador is not unprecedented. Steelers owner Dan Rooney served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

While he is serving, Johnson will turn over day-to-day operations to his brother Christopher, 58, who is a minority owner of the team.

The Senate also confirmed former Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be ambassador to NATO. She served in the Senate for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Trump has been a critic of NATO, saying its members should devote greater resources to their militaries.

