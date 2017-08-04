CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Jets Owner Woody Johnson Confirmed As Ambassador To UK

August 4, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: New York Jets, Woody Johnson

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The votes came as the Senate cleared the deck of dozens of nominees as it recessed for August.

Johnson, a businessman and philanthropist whose family founded the Johnson & Johnson corporation, was a major contributor to Trump’s campaign, served as vice chairman of Trump’s victory committee and was a member of his inaugural committee, to which he donated $1 million.

Johnson bought the Jets in 2000, but the franchise has had mixed results ever since and has failed to end its nearly half-century world-championship drought.

Woody Johnson

Jets owner Woody Johnson talks on the sidelines before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sept. 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

The move to appoint an NFL owner as an ambassador is not unprecedented. Steelers owner Dan Rooney served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

While he is serving, Johnson will turn over day-to-day operations to his brother Christopher, 58, who is a minority owner of the team.

MORE: Jets Rookie Jamal Adams Sprains Ankle During Practice

The Senate also confirmed former Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be ambassador to NATO. She served in the Senate for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Trump has been a critic of NATO, saying its members should devote greater resources to their militaries.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch