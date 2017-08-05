8/5 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

August 5, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning New York City and hello Weekend! As you wake up this morning there may be some lingering rain, but that’s all dependent on your location. Don’t get too bummed out though, because this morning rain is not here to last.

pastedimage 4 8/5 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

As temperatures warm from the low seventies into the mid eighties the afternoon will begin to clear making for a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

pastedimage 5 8/5 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Sunday temperatures are to drop a few degrees into the lower eighties, but it is going to be the better of the two weekend days. The forecast for Sunday shows Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity, so look ahead to soaking up the sun this upcoming weekend.

