3 Injured In Serious Crash On Henry Hudson Parkway

August 5, 2017 9:38 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Saturday were investigating a serious crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway on the West Side of Manhattan.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., officials said. Video showed a sport-utility vehicle on the side of the parkway – the northern section of the West Side Highway – after hitting trees near 96th Street.

One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while two others suffered minor injuries, officials said.

There was no word late Saturday on what caused the wreck or if other cars were involved.

