Joggers, Bicyclists, & Everything In Between Descend On Park Avenue For Summer Streets Kickoff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Instead of normal car traffic, Park Avenue from Lower Manhattan to the Upper East Side was taken over by bikers and joggers Saturday for the start of the City’s Summer Streets series.
Riders on plastic tubes flew down a bright green inflatable water slide that took over Foley Square.
David Johnson tells WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz when you’re standing on the top of the 270 foot slide, the feeling you get is more fear than fun.
“It was scary at first but then once I got up there I just kind of conquered my fears and just went for it,” he said. “You could hear me screaming all the way down.”
Melissa Smith says getting wet from head to toe wasn’t her first pick for what to do on a Saturday, but got roped into it by a friend whose company sponsored the slide.
“I definitely didn’t want to do a water slide in the middle of Manhattan, but I had to,” she said. “I had to do it for my good friend. It was awesome, I had a great time.”
There also featured an obstacle course, mini-golf, and another water park all along the City Streets route.