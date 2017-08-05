Man, Woman Found Dead In Possible Murder-Suicide In Morris County, Sources Say

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near an apartment complex in Morris Plains, New Jersey early Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell CBS2.

Authorities say officers were notified of possible gunshots in the area of the Highlands at Morris Plains apartment complex. Upon arrival, police discovered a 28-year-old woman’s body just outside the complex on The Buckley Way.

A 32-year-old man was found dead nearby over the border in Morris Township.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS2 that it appears the woman was killed in or around an apartment in the complex.

The alleged assailant ran out and away from the property and ultimately shot himself, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide at this time, according to law enforcement sources.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s office says there is no ongoing threat to the community as the incident appears to be isolated.

The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner’s office.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.