Mother, Son Struck By Vehicle While Running From Nearby Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot, and a woman and her child were struck by a car during the ensuing commotion in a chaotic scene in the Bronx overnight that sent bystanders running for their lives.

It happened along 173rd Street in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired just after 11 p.m. Friday. An employee at a nearby deli remembers hearing the chaos unfold.

“We see everybody running all over, running right and left,” Ibrahim Kassim tells CBS2’s Erin Logan.

Kassim said shortly after, one of the victims — a 31-year-old woman who was shot in both legs — collapsed right in front of him.

“A lot of people were trying to help her and stop the bleeding and I called 911 and then I called the ambulance then everybody came and they took her,” Kassim said.

Police say another 31-year-old woman was also shot in the arm and back. Both were taken to area hospitals and are currently stable, according to police.

Meanwhile, just blocks away on East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue, a 31-year-old mother and her three-year-old son were struck by a car as they were running down the street after hearing the shots fired.

The mother and her child were both rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car that hit them remained on the scene.

Witness Jesse Rivera was in a nearby park, where police were asking questions after the chaos.

“Heard about, like, eight shots around the corner here, some girls got shot around the mechanic. The cops came into the park to see if anybody came running through the park,” he said.

Police say the shooting victims are all expected to be okay as they look for the a 16-year-old who allegedly did not know his two victims.