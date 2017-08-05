Nationwide Shortage Of Chicken Wings Causing Price Hike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This isn’t something you want to hear as we head full steam ahead into football season.
A growing appetite for chicken wings has created a nationwide shortage, meaning higher prices at the grocery store and on the menu.
Restaurant chains that specialize in wings say the supply problem has been hurting them to the bone.
“This year in 2017 we’ve seen a much higher price for chicken wings especially through the summer months,” Wingstop CEO Charles Morrison said.
Thankfully, boneless wings are not affected by the nationwide shortage.