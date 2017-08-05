Nationwide Shortage Of Chicken Wings Causing Price Hike

August 5, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Chicken Wings, Food Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This isn’t something you want to hear as we head full steam ahead into football season.

A growing appetite for chicken wings has created a nationwide shortage, meaning higher prices at the grocery store and on the menu.

Restaurant chains that specialize in wings say the supply problem has been hurting them to the bone.

“This year in 2017 we’ve seen a much higher price for chicken wings especially through the summer months,” Wingstop CEO Charles Morrison said.

Thankfully, boneless wings are not affected by the nationwide shortage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch