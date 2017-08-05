Man Shot, Wounded In Newark Hair Salon

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark were searching Saturday evening for a suspect in a shooting that left as man wounded in a hair salon.
Officers were called at 3:49 p.m. for the shooting in the salon at the 400 block of Central Avenue, Newark police said. A man was taken to University Hospital in Newark and his condition was listed as stable, police said.
The gunman was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt with a white scarf hiding his face, police said. He was last seen running north on 4th Street, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Newark Police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at (877) NWK-TIPS (695-8477) or (877) NWK-GUNS (695-4867). Those with information may also go to the Newark police website, or use the new Newark police smartphone app available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.
All Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.