Search On For Man Wanted In Murder Of Wife In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man in the murder of his wife this week.
Steven Damon, 47, has been charged in the warrant with the murder of his wife, Tanya Y. Morris, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Damon is also charged in the warrant with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, prosecutors said. He was carrying a knife, according to prosecutors.
Morris was stabbed to death around 8 a.m. Friday in her home on Sylvan Avenue, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:39 a.m.
Damon, who has two minor children with Morris, fled the scene, prosecutors said. It is believed he may be in New York state or to the south of Newark.
He is considered armed and dangerous, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at: (877) TIPS-4EC or (877) 847-7432.