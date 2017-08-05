Person Held In Assault On Man With Dementia In Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police said they had a person in custody late Saturday in connection with an assault on a 74-year-old man with dementia in Paterson, New Jersey.

The victim – Jimmy Maldonado, 74 – walks with a cane. His family said he has dementia and heart problems.

Maldonado sat on his living room couch Friday, with bruises covering his arms, and under his eye — reminders of a brutal attack just hours earlier.

“I’m not doing well, I’m very upset,” he said speaking Spanish.

The incident was caught on the family’s surveillance cameras.

Maldonado — his niece said — slipped outside to take out the garbage in a side alley while his health aide was upstairs.

A shirtless man walked by and eyed him, he lingered, and started throwing punches as Maldonado turned.

The attack came out of nowhere.

The family called police, and an ambulance came to take Maldonado to the hospital.

Maldonado came home several hours later, and is now recuperating. He said he did not recognize the shirtless man who got away with his flip phone.

Maldonado’s niece said he will not be going outside alone again — he’s too terrified.

There were no reports of charges filed as of late Saturday night.