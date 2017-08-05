Search On For Missing Yonkers Teen With Autism

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Yonkers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy with autism.
Police say 15-year-old Mel Harris was last seen on a bicycle trail off of Sawmill River Road early Saturday.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses, and blue crocs.
Mel may be in the area of Tuckahoe Road and Sawmill Road, according to police.
If you have any information on Mel’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Yonkers Police Department Youth Crime Unit at (914) 377-7900.