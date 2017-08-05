Two Men Rob Several Delivery Men After Placing Fake Food Orders In Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two men they say are robbing food delivery men in Queens.
Investigators released surveillance video of the suspects, who police say place an order using a disguised phone number then rob the delivery men once they arrive.
They’ve allegedly struck at least three times since last month.
The latest incident was reported Thursday night on 9th Street in Long Island City.
The 46-year-old victim says he was choked from behind by one suspect while the other suspect robbed him of $400 cash and credit cards.
