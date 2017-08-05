Two Men Rob Several Delivery Men After Placing Fake Food Orders In Queens, Police Say

August 5, 2017 10:47 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two men they say are robbing food delivery men in Queens.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspects, who police say place an order using a disguised phone number then rob the delivery men once they arrive.

They’ve allegedly struck at least three times since last month.

The latest incident was reported Thursday night on 9th Street in Long Island City.

Police say two men have robbed several delivery men in Queens recently. (credit: NYPD)

The 46-year-old victim says he was choked from behind by one suspect while the other suspect robbed him of $400 cash and credit cards.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

