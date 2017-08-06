8/6 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s gonna be a gorgeous day across the region with crisp breezes, plentiful sun, and pleasant temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Overall a great day for enjoying the outdoors with no weather issues at all!
Clouds thicken this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight, and a rainy Monday is in store. Expect periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms as a slow moving front works through the area. Some localized flooding is possible to use extra caution on the roads. It’ll be quite cool with temps only in the mid 70s.
Things dry out Tuesday with clearing skies, and temps will warm back up into the upper 70s to right around 80. Most importantly, the humidity will drop too, so it’ll feel nicer by afternoon.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!