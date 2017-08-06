Bikers Attack New Jersey Family In Possible Racially-Motivated Assault, Cops Say

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of bikers allegedly attacked a New Jersey family on the road in Middlesex County in what looks to be a racially-motivated crime.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Mohammad Ghazanfar was driving in a two-car caravan from John F. Kennedy International Airport to his home in Galloway Township.

He was in one of the cars with his wife, and his sister, her husband, and their kids were in another, according to Mohammad.

It was around 12 in the morning when Mohammad says he and his family stopped for a coffee at a Wawa convenience store on King George’s Road in Woodbridge Township.

There, at a nearby light, Mohammad says a group of motorcyclists — for some unknown reason — allegedly started battering his sister’s van.

“They’re yelling, cursing, kicking the car and all I see in the mirror, and then I see it’s my sister’s car,” Mohammad told WCBS 880.

He claims he then got out of his car to try to get an explanation for the allegedly random attack.

“This guy comes around from the other side, he swings at me, he punches me in my face, then he started cursing saying, you know the f-word, ‘you effing Indian,’ this and that,” he said.

Windows on both Mohammad’s car and his sister’s car were smashed, and Mohammad got a couple of cuts on his face but is otherwise okay.

The Woodbridge Police Department says so far, no arrests have been made as they continue to look for whoever was behind the brutal attack.