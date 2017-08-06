CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CBS2 Exclusive: Man Speaks After Being Shot 8 Times In The Bronx

August 6, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Bronx shooting, Ines Tavera, Reena Roy, Soundview, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot eight times by a robber and miraculously lived to tell his story a week later.

The Bronx father spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Reena Roy as he recovered in the hospital Sunday night.

Eight bullets pierced the body of Ines Tavera, 62, in the Soundview section of the Bronx a week ago Sunday.

“He took the pistol and, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’ in my mouth; another one here, ‘Boom! Boom!’”

But Tavera survived and was well enough to tell his story Sunday.

“I don’t know from where this guy coming — grabbing me right here,” Tavera said. “He said, ‘Give me my chain.’”

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man they are looking for.

Soundview Bronx Shooting Suspect

A surveillance image of the suspect who police believe shot Ines Tavera, 62, in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

They said he yanked Tavera’s gold chain off his neck and then fired his gun when Tavera faced him, continuing to pull the trigger until the father of two collapsed on the sidewalk near Boynton and Watson avenues around 9 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

“You see right here – right here? I fall down to the ground,” Tavera said.

He was left on the ground struggling and bleeding. But his will to live was even stronger than the pain.

“I say: ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!’ OK, a lot of people see me. They say, ‘Oh man, look at this guy. Look at this guy on the floor!’ and then they called the ambulance,” Tavera said.

There was just one thing on his mind.

“When he put a bullet in my body, only I see my son and my daughter – like, you know, my son and my daughter,” Tavera said.

The thought of his children kept him conscious and alive.

“I say thank God for everything, because so many people — one bullet, ‘Boom!’ They’re killed,” Tavera said. “And look, eight bullets in my body — I’m still alive.”

Tavera said he may have to go into leg surgery on Monday, and it may be some time before he is released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, police said a 30-year-old man was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, but was expected to recover.

