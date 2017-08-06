Cornell-Bound Teen From The Bronx Drowns While Swimming In Upstate New York

ITHACA N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A prospective ivy-leaguer from the Bronx drowned while swimming in Upstate New York Saturday afternoon.

Incoming Cornell University freshman Winston Samuel Perez-Ventura drowned while swimming in Ithaca Falls, according to the school’s Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi.

Police in Ithaca say officers were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the falls for reports that a person had entered the gorge waters to swim but had not surfaced.

Crews from the Ithaca Police Department, Cornell University Police Department, Ithaca Fire Department, and the New York State Dive Team searched the nearby gorges and waterways that filter into the falls for several hours.

The state dive team discovered Winston’s body in Ithaca Falls Gorge around 7:20 p.m., according to police.

Winston was in Ithaca with fellow incoming students participating in the on-campus pre-freshman summer program and was planning to study at the university’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning, according to Lombardi.

In high school, Lombardi says Winston participated in the Fellowship Initiative, an enrichment program for young men of color.

Winston was “an exceptional person who would have contributed greatly to our university community,” according to Lombardi.

“The Ithaca gorges are so, so beautiful but they can be very dangerous if folks don’t obey the posted signs,” Acting Ithaca Chief of Police Pete Taylor stated as the search was ongoing. “The signs are in place for no other reason than to keep folks safe when they enter our gorges.”

A community support meeting will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Cook House dining room on Cornell’s west campus.