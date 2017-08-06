Masked Bandits Knock Off Bodega In Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a bodega in Brooklyn last week.

Surveillance video from August 2nd shows the two men walk up to a bodega on Jefferson Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. As they enter, they pull masks over their faces.

Cameras follow the alleged bandits inside where one of the men jumps over the counter to remove cash from the register.

The second man pulls out a gun and orders the bodega worker to the ground, threatening to shoot him.

Full surveillance video released from the NYPD below:

Both men are said to be in their late teens, between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, and have a slim build.

The first man is seen on camera wearing a red multi-colored striped jacket, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black and white sneakers.

The second man is seen on camera wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police say the men got away with about $1,000 in cash.

CBS2’s Meg Baker reported no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported in the incident which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.