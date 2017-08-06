Pilot Dies In Aircraft Crash Near Airport In New Jersey, State Police Say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An aircraft crashed near an airport in Sussex County, New Jersey Sunday morning, claiming the life of it’s pilot.
New Jersey State Police say the crash happened in the area of Airport Road, near Trinca Airport in Green Township.
The pilot was pronounced dead on the scene, according to state police.
No passengers were on board at the time of the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the aircraft to go down.
