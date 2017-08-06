State Senate Majority Leader Flanagan Says He Sought Help For Alcohol Dependency

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-Smithtown) said Sunday that he recently sought help for alcohol dependency.

Flanagan said in a statement that he “recognized that alcohol was becoming a crutch to deal with pressure I was under related to my responsibilities as Majority Leader of the New York State Senate,” and “proactively took control of the situation and sought immediate help so I could overcome it and move forward.”

“I took this step to ensure this dependency would not affect my ability to do my job or represent my constituents or the members of our Senate Republican Majority,” Flanagan said in the statement.

Flanagan said he needed to seek help for the sake of himself and his family, and noted that he has much more to accomplish in the time ahead as a public service.

He also urged others to seek help if they need it.

“If you find yourself becoming dependent you not only have a responsibility to your family and colleagues to recognize it, but to proactively engage the programs that are in place that will help you,” Flanagan said in the statement. “No one is immune. Seek help and regain your personal pathway through life.”