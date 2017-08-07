NOW: De Blasio Unveils Plan To Tax Wealthy To Pay For Subway Repairs | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/7 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 7, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Rain will become heavier and more widespread this afternoon, so be sure to have the umbrella. And forget about any kind of warm up as we’ll be struggling to stay in the low 70’s! Stay dry out there!

nu tu tri state travel 21 8/7 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Rain will linger this evening before tapering the remainder of the night. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 60’s or so by daybreak.

nu tu alert flash flood 8/7 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After perhaps some early drizzle N&E, we’ll see our skies clear up some with temps on the rebound. Expect highs in the upper 70’s or so.

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80’s.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch