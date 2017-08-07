8/7 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will become heavier and more widespread this afternoon, so be sure to have the umbrella. And forget about any kind of warm up as we’ll be struggling to stay in the low 70’s! Stay dry out there!
Rain will linger this evening before tapering the remainder of the night. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 60’s or so by daybreak.
After perhaps some early drizzle N&E, we’ll see our skies clear up some with temps on the rebound. Expect highs in the upper 70’s or so.
As for Wednesday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80’s.