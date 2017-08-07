8/7 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! Make sure you grab the umbrella as you head out the door to work… it’s gonna be a soaker today! Periods of heavy rainfall are likely, so some localized flooding on area roadways is possible. It’ll be pretty cool today as well with temps in many spots stuck in the 60s.
Tomorrow looks like a day of improvement with a few early morning drops followed by gradual clearing late in the day. It’ll be slightly warmer with temps in the upper 70s along with falling humidity.
Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the “picks of the week” with sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.
Stay dry today!