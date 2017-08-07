Remains Of Man Killed At WTC On 9/11 Identified

August 7, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: 9/11 remains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) –– The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.

The New York City medical examiners’ office announced the finding Monday. The agency withheld the man’s name, citing a request from his family.

It’s the first new identification made since March 2015 in the ongoing effort. Medical examiners use DNA testing and other means to try to match bone fragments to the 2,753 people killed by the hijackers who crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remains of 1,641 victims have been identified so far. Some 1,112 victims, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.

The new identification was made through DNA.

