Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 7, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Jerry doing an update in a very unique voice.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The guys returned from vacation and got right into Jay Cutler coming out of his brief retirement to join the Miami Dolphins, and how it affects free agent Colin Kaepernick. They also spoke about the Yankees getting a split with the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians on the road, and Joe Girardi benching Gary Sanchez for a day because of his shoddy defense.
Craig also said he thinks Jets rookie Jamal Adams’ comments about “dying on the field” have been overblown.
There was all that and a whole lot more.
MORE: Boomer & Carton: Boomer Thinks He Might Have Some Form Of CTE
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!