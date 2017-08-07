NYPD: Would-Be Rapist Attacks Woman Getting Into Her Car In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman fought a man who tried to rape her as she was getting into her car in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.
It happened around 8 a.m. at Bathgate Avenue and East 173rd Street.
The 36-year-old victim was getting into her car when the suspect came up behind her, pushed her into the vehicle and tried to sexually assault her, police said.
He punched her in the face, but she fought back and the suspect ran off on foot, police said.
The victim’s face was bruised in the attack, but she refused medical attention at the scene.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.