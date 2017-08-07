Two Rows Of Double Yellow Lines On Brooklyn’s Avenue U Leave Drivers Confused

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new paint job on a busy Brooklyn road has people scratching their heads – with many wondering what the new markings could mean.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, it’s like drivers are seen double as they drive down Avenue U.

“It’s the first time I see it,” said business owner Igor Stolovitsky. “And I’m quite confused — what does it mean?”

People said the pair of double yellow lines popped up on Avenue U between Ocean and McDonald avenues a few weeks ago. The one and a half-mile stretch spans Sheepshead Bay to Gravesend.

“I don’t even know why the city do that, because I don’t know what this for,” said business owner tony Branin.

“I just hope they don’t result in increased tickets around here,” a woman added as she dove by.

Residents have no clue what the lines could mean. Branin said if he had to guess, his answer would be, “I don’t know. I don’t know – to jump through them?”

But the city Department of Transportation told CBS2 the lines were intentional, and their staff will be painting diagonal lines in between to connect them and finish the job – creating what is called a flush median.

“It’s part of a larger safety project to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists and vehicles,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “We’re putting in the double yellow lines to better delineate the lanes; make sure we’re alerting drivers to driving safely.”

A department representative also said the area is considered a priority in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero plan – meant to reduce the number of pedestrians killed by cars.

“On this? What is going to help? How is this going to help for the cars; pedestrians especially?” Branin said. “Waste of money – that’s it.”

The DOT said the new paint job on the road came in response to community requests for safety measures. The department also said the double-double yellow lines are used elsewhere around the city, and the painting will be completed by the end of the week.