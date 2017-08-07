Immigrant Workers Accuse German Diplomat Of Providing Horrible Working Conditions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some immigrant workers say a German diplomat in New York treated them horribly – forcing them to work day and night for less than minimum wage.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, protesters marched to the German Consulate and the United Nations Monday, chanting the name of the diplomat they said treated two Filipino workers like modern-day slaves.
“We’re demanding Pit Koehler to pay the stolen wages from Edith Mendoza and Sherile Pahagas,” a protester said.
Mendoza said she came to the Koehlers’ Westchester County home in January 2015 on the promise she would be paid $10 an hour for a 40-hour work week. It soon became a 100-hour week with no extra pay and she became ill, she said.
“So I asked them to let me go to the doctor and they said, ‘Edith, do that when we have on vacation.’” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said she was fired soon afterward.
The Koehlers have until Aug. 18 to respond to the lawsuit.