Happenings August 7

August 7, 2017 9:34 AM
(credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Library Vs. Netflix

The library is not just for books anymore.

As of Friday, anyone with a library card from either the New York Public Library or the Brooklyn Public Library has access to Kanopy, a movie streaming service that houses more than 30,000 films. The partnership also includes more than 400 movies in the Criterion Collection, including Bicycle Thieves and Paris, Texas.

The best part? You can watch the movies from anywhere at any time on smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. But there are some minor restrictions: you can only view up to 10 movies per month with an NYPL card or six per month with a BPL card. Once you’ve started, you will have three days to watch each movie. Still, it’s far better than Blockbuster.

The summer weather was getting old anyway, right? Check out Kanopy’s full selection here.

4c896ede 6172 41cd 905a a033a39a86a6 Happenings August 7

(credit: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Dinner on the Water

Alex and Miles Pincus, the team of brothers behind the floating oyster bar Grand Banks in Tribeca, are bringing Brooklynites a taste of the sea.

Their new project, Pilot, opened last week — and it has a unique address. The seafood restaurant and bar is docked at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on a restored 1920s racing schooner.

While taking in the view, diners can feast on scallop ceviche, soft shell crab po’ boys, lobster rolls, or watermelon salads. Thirsty? Two bars serve $15 mouth-watering craft cocktails such as the Life at Sea, made with vodka, blueberries, mint, and lime. 

Make your reservation before summer sails away. 

785d00a1 933c 4118 b8bb 33c0b52e1d6c Happenings August 7

Dîner en Blanc (credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Back in Blanc

New York City’s worst kept secret is back.

Each year, urbanites dress in head-to-toe white for Dîner en Blanc, an over-the-top outdoor picnic and dance party. But scoring a spot on the exclusive guest list — and finding out its classified location — takes a bit of effort. 

This year’s bash will be held on August 22, but registration for the event starts today. Phase I registration is for members who attended the previous year, while Phase II registration is for members referred by previous attendees. If you’re the first of your pals trying to score an invite, you’ll have to wait for Phase III registration, where you’ll be placed on a waiting list. The price to attend is also under wraps.

It’s worth a shot. Celebrity chef Todd English will be behind the food while Kenwood Vineyards and Canard Duchene Champagne will provide the drinks.

If you’re approved, start planning that all-white ensemble…and maybe invest in a Tide To Go pen.

