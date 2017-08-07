Intruders May Have Stormed Wrong Home Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say the suspects in a frightening home invasion in Queens may have targeted the wrong house.
It happened Saturday in the Briarwood section.
Police say several men, one of them armed with a gun, forced their way into a home on 148th Street, tied up the couple inside, and began searching the house.
Detectives told neighbors the suspects may have had the wrong home.
“They said it was a targeted robbery but they think the robbers went to the wrong house,” resident Deoki Pestan told CBS2. “It raises your alert level, you know? You wonder what’s next.”
One of the suspects reportedly demanded “where are the drugs?”
But police say there’s no indication of drug activity in the home.
The victims were not injured.