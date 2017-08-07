Reports: Knicks Hire Barack Obama’s Brother-In-Law For Front-Office Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks have hired Craig Robinson, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, for a front-office role, according to multiple reports.
Yahoo’s The Vertical was the first to report on the hire Monday. ESPN then confirmed it.
The Vertical said Robinson, 55, will work in player development and serve as general manager of the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester. ESPN, however, reported that Allan Houston is expected to continue serving as the GM of the Westchester Knicks.
Robinson, the oldest brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, spent last season as the Milwaukee Bucks’ vice president of player and organizational development. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Oregon State and Brown.
Robinson was a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton in the early 1980s. Robinson and Knicks president Steve Mills were college teammates.
He joins the Knicks as new general manager Scott Perry restructures the front office.