Former Rutgers Football Player L.J. Liston Charged With First-Degree Murder, Reports Say

FLINT, Mich. (CBSNewYork) — Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “L.J.” Liston is reportedly facing murder charges in Michigan.
Liston, 22, is accused of gunning down Larry James Dunn, 44, whose body was found at a Flint intersection with multiple gunshot wounds the night of July 30, according to multiple reports. The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has described the shooting as a revenge killing but has not shared any other details, MLive.com reported. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, according to court documents obtained by the news website.
Liston was reportedly arrested Friday and is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.
A native of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Liston played for Rutgers from 2013-14. He was dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons in March 2015.