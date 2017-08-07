CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Former Rutgers Football Player L.J. Liston Charged With First-Degree Murder, Reports Say

August 7, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: L.J. Liston, Rutgers Football

FLINT, Mich. (CBSNewYork) — Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “L.J.” Liston is reportedly facing murder charges in Michigan.

Liston, 22, is accused of gunning down Larry James Dunn, 44, whose body was found at a Flint intersection with multiple gunshot wounds the night of July 30, according to multiple reports. The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has described the shooting as a revenge killing but has not shared any other details, MLive.com reported. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, according to court documents obtained by the news website.

Liston was reportedly arrested Friday and is being held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

A native of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Liston played for Rutgers from 2013-14. He was dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons in March 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch