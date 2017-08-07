Reports: Jets’ Enunwa To Miss Season With Neck Injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 2017 season is already off to a bad start for the Jets.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending neck injury in practice Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Despite being untouched in seven-on-seven drills, Enunwa fell to the turf face-first after dropping a pass from Christian Hackenberg.

“He hit his head or hit his neck and something went wrong when he fell,” coach Todd Bowles said Saturday, adding that he believed the injury was similar to the one that held Enunwa out during spring workouts.

Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the receiver got to both knees, stood and then walked slowly to the locker room.

Losing Enunwa is a major blow to the Jets’ inexperienced receiving corps. With both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut in the offseason, Enunwa was projected to be New York’s No. 1 receiver.

Enunwa’s 80 career receptions ranked him first among wide receivers on the Jets’ current roster. Marquess Wilson is next with 56, followed by Robby Anderson with 42.

Last season, Enunwa had 58 catches for 857 yards and four TDs.

