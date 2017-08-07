Taylor Swift To Testify Against Former Denver DJ In Groping Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to take the stand to testify about her claim that a former Colorado radio host groped her.
A jury trial in the civil case is set to get underway Monday in Denver.
Swift says DJ David Mueller grabbed her from behind during a visit backstage in June 2013. He was fired 2 days later.
Mueller denies inappropriately touching Swift and is suing Swift for $3 million.
Swift is counter-suing Mueller for only $1 and a ruling that holds him responsible.