Taylor Swift To Testify Against Former Denver DJ In Groping Case

August 7, 2017 8:13 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to take the stand to testify about her claim that a former Colorado radio host groped her.

A jury trial in the civil case is set to get underway Monday in Denver.

Swift says DJ David Mueller grabbed her from behind during a visit backstage in June 2013. He was fired 2 days later.

Mueller denies inappropriately touching Swift and is suing Swift for $3 million.

Swift is counter-suing Mueller for only $1 and a ruling that holds him responsible.

