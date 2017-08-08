8/8 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

LIVE NOW: NYC City Council Hearing On Subway System | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

August 8, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high pressure slowly nudges in. And temperature-wise, we should see some recovery with highs near 80°.

It will be mostly clear and comfortable tonight under moonlit skies. Expect temps to fall into the low and mid 60’s with 50’s across the interior.

High pressure will take control tomorrow and deliver a mainly sunny day with low humidity values. Temps will be on the warm side again in the low 80’s.

As for Thursday, we’re looking at a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs in the low 80’s.

