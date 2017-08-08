Bicycle-Riding Robber Targets Drivers Through Taxi Windows In Manhattan, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a bicycle-riding suspect who has been reaching into open windows and robbing taxi drivers in multiple Manhattan neighborhoods.

The thefts took place in Midtown and on the Upper East Side, as well as Union Square and Greenwich Village.

The suspect took the cash from the taxi drivers’ breast pockets in each case, police said. The incidents occurred specifically at the following times and locations:

• Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, the suspect pulled up on his bicycle to a taxi at Fifth Avenue and 60th Street and took $105 from the driver, a 58-year-old man, through an open window, police said;

• Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, the suspect pulled up to a 55-year-old male taxi driver who was stopped at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue, reached into the window and took $20, police said;

• Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, the suspect pulled up to a taxi being driven by a 54-year-old man at 732 Madison Ave., reached into an open window and took $137, police said;

• Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, the suspect pulled up to a taxi being driven by a 49-year-old man at Park Avenue South and 18th Street and took $78 through the open window, police said.

• Around 4:18 p.m. Thursday, July 27, the suspect pulled up to a taxi being driven by a 43-year-old man at 58th Street and Fifth Avenue and took $100 though the window, police said.

• Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, the suspect pulled up to a 46-year-old man driving a taxi at Waverly Place and Christopher Street, punched him with a closed fist, and took $200, police said. This time, the suspect abandoned his bicycle and fled on foot, and police learned the bicycle was stolen. The driver refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

• Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, the suspect pulled up to a taxi being driven by a 66-year-old man at 21st Street and Park Avenue South and took $7 through the window, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. Police have released surveillance video from the Tuesday, July 25 incident at 18th Street and Park Avenue South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.