Boomer & Carton: A Little Bit Of Everything

Tuesday’s show started off with the guys talking about the Yankees and Mets.
Boomer and Craig believe that now is the time for the Bombers to make their push for a division title, while the Amazins’ should be assessing who should be a part of the club next season.
The guys then turned their attention to the offensively challenged Jets, who suffered a monster loss on Monday when it was learned that top receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the entire season due to a neck injury.
Boomer thinks the Jets will have a good defense, but he has major questions about their offense, especially with reports out there saying second-year quarterback Christian Hackenberg has not been able to properly break the huddle in practice.
The boys also quickly revisited Boomer’s comments from Monday when he said he thinks he may have some form of CTE.