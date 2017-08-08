Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 8, 2017

During Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Craig learned the hard way why it’s not smart to throw jelly beans at Boomer.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Even though the Mets and Yankees had Monday off, the fellas had plenty of baseball to talk about to kick off the second show of the work week. The disappointing Amazins’ needs to start figuring out what next year’s roster will look like, while the Bombers have bigger fish to fry as they try to make a run at a division title over the next two months.

Later, Boomer and Craig discussed the snakebitten Jets, who will have to make due this season without their best receiver, Quincy Enunwa. Craig also had some strong words for Spike Lee and his Colin Kaepernick rally that was to be held outside the NFL offices in Manhattan.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »