Police In Brussels Open Fire At Car Possibly Packed With Explosives After High-Speed Chase

BRUSSELS (CBSNewYork/AP) – A high-speed chase ended in gunfire in Brussels Tuesday, and the driver of the vehicle told police there were explosives on board.
The chase took place in the suburb of Molenbeek Tuesday afternoon.
Police shot at the car once after the car was involved in two crashes during the chase.
“When they got the person out, he immediately claimed that there were explosives inside,” Brussels prosecutors spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch told the Associated Press.
The suspect is in custody. No injuries have been reported.
Bomb disposal experts are on the scene, which has been cordoned off.
Some 500 people were being kept locked in nearby stores as a precaution as the bomb investigation team went to work.
In 2016, 32 people were killed in Brussels in terror attacks. Back in June, police killed a suspect after an explosion in the central train station there.
Several suspects linked to attacks in Brussels and the Paris nightclub massacre lived in or passed through Molenbeek.
