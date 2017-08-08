CBS News Poll Finds Many Americans Worried About North Korea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days after the United Nations enacted its strongest sanctions yet against Pyongyang, a new CBS News poll finds many Americans are worried about the North Korea situation.

The North Korean state-run news agency announced its recent missile launches as a stern warning to the U.S. and warned Americans shouldn’t feel safe.

The CBS News poll found 72 percent of Americans are uneasy about a possible conflict with North Korea.

The Trump administration is hopeful that new U.N. economic sanctions will help resolve the situation.

“We have to enforce these for these to be legitimate. We have to hold these countries accountable,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told NBC’s Today.

President Trump has Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talking with partners in Asia to help enforce the sanctions, hoping the loss of money will curb the communist country’s nuclear ambitions.

“The North Korean regime is gonna have to make a choice. They’re not gonna be able to continue their programs and keep their elites happy and keep the military happy. They’re gonna have to start making choices that they haven’t had to choose before,” expert Anthony Ruggiero said.

Trump praised the sanctions Tuesday morning tweeting, “After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!”

But he has more work to do to convince the American people.

Thirty-five percent of those surveyed by CBS News say they are confident in the president’s ability to handle the North Korean situation.

President Trump received much higher marks for his handling of the economy with 46 percent saying he’s doing a good job.

Overall, 69 percent of those surveyed say they feel good about the economy — that’s the highest number in 15 years.