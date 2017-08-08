Disney Unveils Lighthouse Memorial Honoring 2-Year-Old Boy Killed By Alligator

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Disney has unveiled a memorial lighthouse statue paying tribute to the 2-year-old boy killed by an alligator at one of the company’s Florida resorts.
Last June, Lane Thomas Graves was playing near the shore at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator dragged him into a nearby lagoon.
The Lane Thomas Foundation shared a photo of the memorial online, saying it was created to honor their loving boy Lane.
In a statement, the family said: “We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. ”
The family also pledged to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.
The lighthouse is a symbol of the foundation, which aims to “create a strong base of support for families in crisis.”