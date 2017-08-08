Knicks Officially Hire Obama’s Brother-In-Law To Fill Front-Office Job

August 8, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Craig Robinson, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Knicks have officially hired former President Barack Obama’s brother-in-law to a front-office position.

Craig Robinson was named vice president of player development Tuesday in a series of restructuring moves that followed the promotion of Steve Mills to president and the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager.

Robinson spent last season as Milwaukee’s vice president of player and organizational development after serving as head coach at Oregon State (2008-14) and Brown University (2006-08).

Robinson, 55, was a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton, where he was teammates with Mills.

President Barack Obama, left, sits beside his brother-in-law, Craig Robinson, while attending the NCAA Tournament first round game featuring Princeton on March 21, 2015 in College Park, Maryland. Obama’s niece, Leslie Robinson, plays for Princeton. (Photo by MIchael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

The Knicks also hired Gerald Madkins as assistant general manager, Harold Ellis as director of player personnel, Michael Arcieri as director of basketball strategy and Fred Cofield as scout.

Perry says, “We are adding a host of highly-regarded and respected basketball people to work with the Knicks to fortify the franchise for years to come.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

