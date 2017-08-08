Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Both Over $300 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lottery fever has hit the Tri-State area as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $700 million.

The grand prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing soared to $350 million, the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history. No one has hit the jackpot since April 28 when David Trapp won a $61 million prize in California.

The Powerball jackpot is $307 million. Those numbers will be drawn Wednesday.

Ticket buyers in Little Ferry, New Jersey were already dreaming about what they’d do with the winnings.

A college student, named Brian, said if he wins, he wants to buy a mall.

“They still make good stuff in there to pick out of there,” he said. “I’ll have lots of stuff in my closet.”

A man, named Joe, said he’s running for office if he wins either jackpot.

“What I’m going to do is not keep money for myself but I’m going to build factories to make things that can compete with everybody and put America back on its feet to help make America great again for real,” he said.

Anthony from Staten Island said he could buy a whole community with that kind of money.

“First of all I’m going to buy a retirement house, I’m going to buy a house for my kids and then I have a lot of people to help,” he said. “I’d like to go to Delaware. I want to get away from the metropolitan area.”

Mega Millions tickets cost $1, Powerball is $2.