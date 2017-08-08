Schwei’s Mets Notes: Dodgers Display Their Dominance At Plate, On Mound

By John Schweibacher

The Mets have fallen to a season-worst 11 games below .500 (49-60) for the first time since July 5, 2014, after losing two of three in Colorado and being swept at home by the Dodgers this past week.

Los Angeles completed the three-game and season-series sweeps of the Mets with an 8-0 win Sunday night at Citi Field.

Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger homered for the Dodgers, who finished the series with 10 homers in three games.

The Elias Sports Bureau noted that set a record for home runs in a three-game series at Citi Field. The previous mark was nine, set by the Mets against the Diamondbacks in 2015 and tied by the Cubs this past June.

Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with two relievers on a one-hitter Sunday night. It was the fifth time in club history the Mets were held to one or no hits against the Dodgers. The other instances:

• April 16, 1997: LA 5 at Mets 2 — Pedro Astacio, Darren Dreifort, Mark Guthrie and Todd Worrell (one-hitter)

• Aug. 4, 1968: Mets 0 at LA 2 — Mike Kekich (one-hitter)

• June 20, 1965: Mets 1 at LA 2 — Sandy Koufax (one hitter)

• June 30, 1962: Mets 0 at LA 5 — Sandy Koufax (no-hitter)

On Saturday afternoon, the Dodgers hit five home runs in their 7-4 win over the Mets. L.A.’s top four hitters in the batting order — Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Bellinger — all homered.

According to Elias, it was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers got a home run from each of the top four batters in their starting lineup.

It was the second time this season a Mets opponent got home runs from each of the top four batters in their starting lineup. Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward all homered for the Cubs in their 4-3 win at Citi Field on June 13.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead Saturday with three first-inning home runs of their own. It was the fifth time in club history the Mets hit three homers in the first inning of a game:

• Aug. 5, 2017: Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores and Curtis Granderson (vs. LAD, Rich Hill)

• May 2, 2016: David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda (vs. Atl, Mike Foltynewicz)

• April 13, 2006: Carlos Beltran, David Wright and Cliff Floyd (at Was, Livan Hernandez)

• June 15, 1999: Rickey Henderson, Edgardo Alfonzo and Mike Piazza (at Cin, Brett Tomko)

• Aug. 15, 1985: Tom Paciorek. Gary Carter and Ray Knight (vs. Phi, Jerry Koosman)

On Friday night, the Mets lost the opener of the three-game series against Los Angeles, 6-0, at Citi Field.

Yu Darvish allowed just three hits and had 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in his Dodgers debut.

According to the Baseball-Reference.com, there had been just four previous games in which a Dodgers pitcher allowed three or fewer hits while striking out 10 or more in at least seven innings on the road against the Mets:

• July 23, 2015: Clayton Kershaw 9 IP, 3 H, 11 K

• June 4, 1969: Bill Singer, 9 IP, 2 H 10 K

• July 12, 1963: Sandy Koufax, 9 IP, 3 H, 13 K

• July 10, 1963: Johnny Podres, 9 IP, 3 H, 11 K

The Mets lost two of three to the Rockies in Colorado last week. The deciding runs in both of the losses came home in the bottom of the ninth inning on runs batted in by All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

According to the Ultimate Mets Database, Arenado became the fifth opposing player to have two walk-off RBIs in the same series against the Mets:

• Jeff Branson, Cin: Infield grounder RBI on Sept. 3, 1992; RBI single on Sept. 5, 1992

• Sammy Sosa, ChC: Three-run homer on May 3, 1996; solo homer on May 5, 1996

• Jim Edmonds, Stl: Solo homer on Sept, 1, 2000; solo homer on Sept. 3, 2000

• Martin Prado, Mia: RBI double on Sept. 4, 2015; sacrifice fly on Sept. 6, 2015

• Nolan Arenado Col: RBI single on Aug. 1, 2017; bases-loaded walk on Aug. 3, 2017

On Thursday afternoon, Amed Rosario, who made his major league debut last week in Colorado, led off the fifth inning with a triple.

Rosario, who also tripled in Wednesday night’s win, became the first player in Mets history with two triples in his first three career games.

Prior to Rosario, only five other Mets had one triple in their first three games in the majors:

• Marco Scutaro, 2002 (second game)

• Keith Miller, 1987 (third game)

• Lute Barnes, 1972 (second game)

• Dan Napolean, 1965 (third game)

• Ron Hunt, 1963 (third game)

On Wednesday night, the Mets came from behind to beat the Rockies, 10-5. Colorado jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but New York scored 10 unanswered runs to win the game.

Jay Bruce hit his 29th home run of the season in the victory, his 62nd over the past two seasons. Only six players have more homers than Bruce since the start of last season:

• Khris Davis, Oak, 71

• Nolan Arenado, Col, 66

• Nelson Cruz, Sea, 65

• Edwin Encarnacion, Tor/Cle, 64

• Mark Trumbo, Bal, 64

• Giancarlo Stanton, Mia, 64

• Jay Bruce, Cin/NYM 62

• Brian Dozier, Min, 62

Happy Recap: Good Starts. Michael Conforto’s homer Saturday was the Mets’ ninth leadoff home run this season, tied with Houston for the most in the majors.

Nine Miles of Rough Road: Bad Starts. Steven Matz is now 0-4 with an 11.03 ERA over his last six starts, allowing 46 hits and six homers in 23 2/3 innings.