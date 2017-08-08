LIVE NOW: NYC City Council Hearing On Subway System | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

August 8, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: attempted rape, Crime Stoppers, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police say posed as a customer and tried to rape an employee at a Queens spa last month.

The suspect pretended to be a customer and asked to use the restroom at the Health Foot Spa on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica back on July 9, according to the NYPD.

2058 17 qsvs 103 pct att rape 07 09 17 photo11 NYPD: Man Posing As Customer Tries To Rape Queens Spa Worker

As the 49-year-old victim walked him to the bathroom, police said he forced her into a room where he tried to take off her clothes.

When the victim resisted, police said the suspect slapped her in the face and bit her chest.

He was scared off when he heard people coming into the spa, police said.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

