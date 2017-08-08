Lawmakers To Reveal Results Of 24-Hour Subway Survey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the City Council’s Transportation Committee and other elected officials will reveal the results Tuesday of their 24-hour straphangers survey.

After collecting more than 2,000 commuter survey responses, the committee will hold a hearing to discuss their findings.

“We can make this train system a 21st century one, so this information coming directly from riders is going to be very important,” said City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodriguez.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the City Council will also review the MTA’s short-term plan to get the system up to date, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The plan includes 2,700 new hires and redeployed workers cleaning the entire system, track work, escalator and elevator repairs, cutting incident response times and introducing a pilot program for standing room only subway cars.

The plan would costs $456 million in operating budget and $380 million in the Capital budget, which means the city will have to help foot the bill.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio officially called on Albany to approve a millionaire’s tax.

“So that New Yorkers who typically travel in first class pay their fair share so the rest of us can get around,” he said.

There are a number of other ideas on how to increase revenue to fix these issues from congestion pricing, a commuter tax or tolls in Midtown.

“What hasn’t happened is taking any of them seriously and flesh them out and we’ve seen the results of not doing that and we’re in a crisis mode now so we have to move,” said City Councilman Jumaane Willimas.

While the MTA is adamant about avoiding fare hikes, commuters feel they are inevitable.

“We have to meet them half way, our fares are going to go up,” said commuter Chris Coronesi. “There’s no way of getting around that.”