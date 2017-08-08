11-Year-Old Texas Boy Steals The Show At Idina Menzel Concert

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An 11-year-old boy melted the crowd with not one but two renditions of “Let It Go” at an Idina Menzel concert.

The “Frozen” star pulled Luke Chacko up onstage at the show in Grand Prairie, Texas after asking him if he was familiar with the Disney hit.

Menzel confided in Luke that most boys she’s talked to at her recent concerts don’t seem to care for the song.

When she shared that one boy even said he preferred Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls,” Luke wasn’t having it.

“Heck to the no,” he said. “I’m offended.”

Then Menzel asked Luke to sing a bit from “Let It Go” and his rendition completely blew the audience away.

He earned high marks from Menzel, who asked the crowd to keep quiet to hear Luke in all his glory the second time around.

“Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again. You’re not hearing all of the subtleties because you’re screaming, and that’s OK,” she said.

Over the weekend, Menzel praised the boy tweeting, “You blew me away Luke.”