Rehabbed Loggerhead Sea Turtle First Ever Released Into The Wild At Jersey Shore

August 8, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Turtle Back Zoo
(credit: SeaTurtleRecovery.org)

POINT PLEASANT BEACH (CBSNewYork) – Humphrey has made history.

Humphrey is the first Loggerhead sea turtle released into the waters at the Jersey Shore following long-term rehabilitation.

Humphrey washed ashore in Virginia on Dec. 24, 2016 suffering from a form of hypothermia: Apparently Humphrey didn’t make it far enough south before cold temperatures left it stunned and suffering from a lung infection.

Humphrey was transferred to Sea Turtle Recovery at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in May after the Virginia facility became overcrowded with animals.

Prior to Sea Turtle Recovery opening in Dec. 2016, sea turtles needed to be released or transferred out of New Jersey within 45 days.

“New Jersey chose to make a difference for threatened and endangered sea turtles and, with continued support, Humphrey will be just the first of many releases” said Sea Turtle Rescue’s Co-Executive Officer Bill Deerr.

