Crews Remain On Scene After Water Main Break Floods Streets, Homes In West Babylon

August 8, 2017 5:31 AM

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Crews remain on the scene Tuesday of a water main break that flooded streets and homes in West Babylon.

Crews worked through the night and have repaired the ruptured water main on Neptune Avenue, using heavy machinery to fill the hole they had to dig to access the broken main.

Knee deep water flooded parts of the community Monday night and a couple of homes had some significant water damage and flooding in their basements, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Heavy rain and the age of the water main are likely factors in the break, Burrell reported.

The water is back on, but crews and some homeowners are now cleaning up the mess left behind.

