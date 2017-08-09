8/9 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

August 9, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning, folks! We’re waking up to much brighter skies today and even some cool temps out there… 60s around the city, but closer to 50 in some of the NW ‘burbs!

Wall to wall sunshine today, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s as high pressure settles in. It’ll be feeling quite comfortable for August! If you’re headed to the beaches, we’re in great shape. Just me mindful that there’s a moderate risk of rip currents for the east end of Long Island.

As for Thursday, expect much of the same with just a few more clouds, especially later in the day. The next chance of any rain starts to creep in later on Friday.

