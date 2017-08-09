WATCH: Baby Kangaroos See The World For First Time

HELENSBURGH, Australia (1010 WINS) — For the first time, some adorable baby kangaroos are getting a peek of the world from the comfort of their mom’s pouch.
In a rare instance, the joeys all popped their heads out to catch some of the sun’s rays at the same time.
The joeys still need a few more months to grow in the pouch before they get fur and start hopping around the Symbio Wildlife Park in Australia.
Their kangaroo walk-through is home to over 40 kangaroos and wallabies where visitors can feed, pet and interact with the animals.